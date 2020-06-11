Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.20

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 3862851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 805.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

