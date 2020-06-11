Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Wendys reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wendys from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.24 on Monday. Wendys has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at $81,840,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wendys by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after buying an additional 895,346 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at $11,802,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $17,200,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wendys Co to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share
