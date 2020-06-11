Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. SLM posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $8.51 on Monday. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SLM by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,027,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 119,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SLM by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,460,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 289,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

