First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $34.07.

