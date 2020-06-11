Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 363,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other news, Director Neil Lustig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

