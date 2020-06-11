Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 316,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Synovus Financial worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

