Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 377,435 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 917,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377,435 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,253,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 977.0% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 181,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 87,742 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRX opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

