Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Great Western Bancorp worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $979.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

GWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

