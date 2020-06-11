Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 233,635 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,635 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $46,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Plexus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plexus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $101,864.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $559,057.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,007 shares of company stock worth $1,997,278. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

