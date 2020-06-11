JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.76% of Meridian Bancorp worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 268.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 50.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

EBSB opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBSB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

