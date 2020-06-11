Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 325,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,307,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 44,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 60,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 36.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,492.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

