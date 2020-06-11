Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,221 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 52,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.1% in the first quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,492.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.71 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

