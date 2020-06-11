Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 16,422 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 10.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT opened at $196.84 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,492.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

