Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is TRB Advisors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

TRB Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 14.2% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,492.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

