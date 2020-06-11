Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $18.77 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,740 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,492.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.11 and its 200 day moving average is $166.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

