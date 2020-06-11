Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Sell

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

AMTB opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mercantil Bank has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts expect that Mercantil Bank will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,078,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 78,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mercantil Bank by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantil Bank by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercantil Bank by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the first quarter worth $420,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

