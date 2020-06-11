Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.36 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.