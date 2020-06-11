Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Up 11.1%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 17,811 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 374,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

