Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.29, 62,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,121,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $712.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung bought 3,689,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,796. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 80,648 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

