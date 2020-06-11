Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDLX. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 79,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $3,782,216.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $479,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 786,626 shares of company stock worth $28,591,797 and have sold 230,499 shares worth $11,482,653. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $3,357,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

