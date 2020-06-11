Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Up 6.5%

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 21,937 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 998,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

OBLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.55% of Obalon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.