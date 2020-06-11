BidaskClub Lowers Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) to Buy

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

BL stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. Blackline has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -120.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,264 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $87,683.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,098.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 686 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $46,545.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,689.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,926 shares of company stock valued at $6,934,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

