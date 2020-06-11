Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.30

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 725863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market cap of $352.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

