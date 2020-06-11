Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

