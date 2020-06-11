Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.83, 784,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,629,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $392.06 million and a P/E ratio of 174.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,060,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 290,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 39,701 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

