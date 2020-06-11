Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.83, 784,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,629,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $392.06 million and a P/E ratio of 174.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.
In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,060,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 290,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 39,701 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.
About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
