Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34, approximately 6,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,571,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

SECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter. Secoo had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Secoo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Secoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

