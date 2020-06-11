Citigroup Inc. Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in TTEC by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TTEC by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,346 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $18,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

