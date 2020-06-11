Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.60. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.42.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $142.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

