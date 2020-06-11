Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.50

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.92), with a volume of 2680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.94).

The company has a market cap of $65.06 million and a P/E ratio of 21.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Albion Development VCT’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

About Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV)

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

