Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.77). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. BidaskClub cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after buying an additional 69,676 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,239,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after buying an additional 261,829 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,513,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after buying an additional 492,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 56,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $12,006,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

