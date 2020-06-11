Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Franks International posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on FI shares. ValuEngine raised Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

NYSE FI opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Franks International has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 532,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $1,101,426.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,074.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,391,657 shares of company stock worth $2,997,363. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franks International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,889,000 after acquiring an additional 907,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franks International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 150,367 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Franks International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,777,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 300,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Franks International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franks International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 90,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

