City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Get City alerts:

CHCO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. City has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.20). City had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $73.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that City will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,499.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Fisher bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,535.68. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in City during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of City by 16,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.