GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) has trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GrubHub earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted GrubHub’s ranking:

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.26 and a beta of 1.25. GrubHub has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $80.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on GrubHub from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,274.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $1,010,361. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.