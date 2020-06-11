SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 14th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STKL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in SunOpta by 65.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $444.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.83. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

