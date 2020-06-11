ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $391.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Get ASML alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on ASML from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.25.

ASML opened at $349.33 on Tuesday. ASML has a 52-week low of $189.49 and a 52-week high of $364.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ASML by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.