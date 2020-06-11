Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AINV. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $775.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

