-$0.01 EPS Expected for IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoRay’s earnings. IsoRay reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IsoRay.

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISR opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69. IsoRay has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

