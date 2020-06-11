Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.