Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $283.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

