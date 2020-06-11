Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. The firm has a market cap of $709.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,368 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,346,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 310,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,829,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

