Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $91.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,208 shares of company stock worth $18,563,146. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,098 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

