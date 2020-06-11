Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of AVRO opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $842.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avrobio by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,591,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,323,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avrobio by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,458,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avrobio by 46.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avrobio by 125.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avrobio by 13.1% during the first quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,009,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

