Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of AVRO opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $842.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avrobio by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,591,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,323,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avrobio by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,458,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avrobio by 46.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avrobio by 125.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avrobio by 13.1% during the first quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,009,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Analyst Recommendations for Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ASML Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
ASML Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Apollo Investment Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Apollo Investment Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Amkor Technology Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Amkor Technology Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
-$0.01 EPS Expected for IsoRay, Inc. This Quarter
-$0.01 EPS Expected for IsoRay, Inc. This Quarter
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Astec Industries Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Astec Industries Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report