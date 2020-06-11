Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.93). Tapestry posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tapestry by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,054 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.