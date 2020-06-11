Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 84.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Under Armour by 98.4% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UA. B. Riley upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.