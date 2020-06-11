Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,042 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $129.71 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $151.84. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,304.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,878,051. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

