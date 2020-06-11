Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $481,060.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $18,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489 over the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NYSE:HLI opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

