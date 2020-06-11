Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $163.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $168.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

