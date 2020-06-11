Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,935 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aecom were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Aecom stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

