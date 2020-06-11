Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,280 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 632,157 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in AGCO by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 36,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 188,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

