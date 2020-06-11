Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,594 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Tripadvisor worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after buying an additional 1,713,284 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,379 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 465,951 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

